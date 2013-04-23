© alexandr malyshev dreamstime.com

Koduri rejoins AMD

Raja Koduri, 44, has rejoined AMD as corporate vice president, Visual Computing, reporting to Mark Papermaster, senior vice president and chief technology officer.

In his new role, Koduri will have overall responsibility for driving AMD’s innovation in visual and accelerated computing.



“Maintaining AMD’s position as a leader in visual computing is the key to our long-term success. As one of the industry’s foremost experts in developing leading-edge visual computing solutions, Raja brings exceptional vision and strength to AMD’s world-class engineering leadership team,” said Papermaster. “Given his past record of success, Raja will help AMD lead the way in visual and accelerated computing and ensure we continue developing the industry-leading graphics IP that forms the foundation for our future growth.”



Koduri brings 20 years of hands-on experience advancing the visual computing experience, from application software programming to GPU design. During his career, he has led engineering teams toward development and shipment of products in graphics hardware, graphics software, parallel languages and power management.



Koduri was most recently director of graphics architecture at Apple Inc., where he spearheaded developing the performance, quality, programmability and power-saving features in the company’s renowned graphics processor roadmap and had an impact on the graphics roadmap of the entire industry. Prior to Apple, Koduri served in a range of graphics leadership roles at AMD and formerly at ATI. He led the Graphics Products Group as chief technology officer, and during his tenure drove leadership GPU performance initiatives in hardware and software, created the GPU computing domain and made several hands-on contributions to graphics quality and programmability features.



Koduri is the latest example of world-class processor engineering and design talent to join AMD as the company continues to expand its technical talent and IP portfolio to attack growth opportunities in adjacent markets. Notable recent hires include: Charles Matar, corporate vice president of SoC Development, who joined AMD from Qualcomm; Wayne Meretsky, corporate vice president of Software IP Development, a former Apple and P.A. Semi veteran; and Jim Keller, chief architect of Microprocessor Cores, a noted computer architect who joined AMD from Apple.



Koduri holds a Master of Technology degree in electronics and communications from IIT Kharagpur, India.