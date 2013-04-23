© andrzej thiel dreamstime.com

Elmos and SMI sign partnership with Distributor Mouser

The Elmos Semiconductor AG and their subsidiary Silicon Microstructures, Inc. (SMI) have signed an exclusive global distribution agreement with Mouser Electronics, Inc.

The agreement comprises mixed-signal IC’s, MEMS pressure sensors, HALIOS optical sensors as well as integrated microsystems.



“We are pleased to expand our mixed-signal and sensor semiconductor selection with Elmos and SMI,” says Mike Scott, Mouser Vice President of Semiconductors. “Together they manufacture high-quality and high-performance semiconductor and MEMS solutions that are in high demand from our extensive automotive, industrial, medical and consumer customer base.”



“We are excited to partner globally with Mouser Electronics,” states Dr. Peter Geiselhart, member of the Elmos Management Board, responsible for Sales and Development. “We offer high-quality application specific ICs, standard sensors, custom solutions, and unique new products to the engineering community based on our commitment to the design, testing, and production of semiconductor and pressure sensing devices.”