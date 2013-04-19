© fotosonar dreamstime.com Components | April 19, 2013
ST provides NFC controller for new smartphone
STMicroelectronics' Near Field Communication (NFC) controller is being used by NEC CASIO Mobile Communications in the exciting G’zOne CA-201L smartphone, based on Android. The phone is initially targeted to the operator LGU+ in Korea.
ST’s NFC controller IC supports all NFC use cases, and can coordinate multiple NFC secure apps stored in several secure locations, such as the SWP-SIM and SWP-microSD Card or Embedded Secure Element. The corresponding NFC software stack from Stollmann E+V GmbH, running on the terminal host, supports all Google Android versions, including the latest Jelly Bean operating system.
“With the growing interest in mobile payment schemes, including NFC capabilities and a compatible Secure Element on our new phones was an important feature,” said Yoshifumi Sakaguchi, General Manager, Common Platform Development Division, NEC CASIO Mobile Communications, Ltd. “The ease of integration, excellent performance, and power profile of the ST NFC controller and secure element made it an excellent choice for our G’zOne CA-201L smartphone.”
“We are very pleased to be selected for providing NFC functionality in the G’zOne CA-201L smartphone,” said Marie-France Florentin, General Manager, Secure Microcontrollers Division, STMicroelectronics. “Having quickly passed all necessary interoperability tests, including those for Korea’s T-money e-transport and -payment technology, and leveraging ST’s leadership in SIM Secure Elements hardware that aids interoperability, ST’s NFC controller in the G’zOne CA-201L smartphone will soon enable innovative contactless services to end users in Korea.”
“With the growing interest in mobile payment schemes, including NFC capabilities and a compatible Secure Element on our new phones was an important feature,” said Yoshifumi Sakaguchi, General Manager, Common Platform Development Division, NEC CASIO Mobile Communications, Ltd. “The ease of integration, excellent performance, and power profile of the ST NFC controller and secure element made it an excellent choice for our G’zOne CA-201L smartphone.”
“We are very pleased to be selected for providing NFC functionality in the G’zOne CA-201L smartphone,” said Marie-France Florentin, General Manager, Secure Microcontrollers Division, STMicroelectronics. “Having quickly passed all necessary interoperability tests, including those for Korea’s T-money e-transport and -payment technology, and leveraging ST’s leadership in SIM Secure Elements hardware that aids interoperability, ST’s NFC controller in the G’zOne CA-201L smartphone will soon enable innovative contactless services to end users in Korea.”
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Fingerprint files lawsuit agains Chinese competitor Fingerprints says that it has filed a complaint with the Beijing Intellectual Property Court...
It's official - Renesas to acquire IDT for $6.7 billion The Japanese manufacturer is looking to grow with the acquisition of the analog...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments