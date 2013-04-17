© maksim-pasko-dreamstime.com

Mouser signs with Terasic

Mouser Electronics announces a new global distribution agreement with Terasic Technologies, a a provider of FPGA design solutions.

The Terasic product line-up includes FPGA based and programmable logic devices.



Terasic is a design partner for Altera Corporation and is a member of the Altera Design Services Network (DSN) Program. As an Altera DSN Partner, Terasic continues to assist Altera in providing timely services, high-quality products, and excellent technical support to customers.



“The significant improvements in FPGA performance and the dramatic reduction in costs have opened up the use of programmable logic to a universe of new products. Such improvements have made programmable logic even more essential for product development, education, and research. Terasic Technologies is dedicated to providing a wide range of various FPGA based boards for academia and to industries that combine quality, performance, and low cost to meet every single requirement,” the company writes in a statement.



Mouser is stocking Terasic’s newest Stratix and Cyclone FPGA development tools, boards, and kits, including tools for Cyclone I through Cyclone IV and the DE5-Net Stratix V GX FPGA Development Kit, an EDN Top 100 winner for 2012.