© daimy dreamstime.com

Anapass team up with GCT Semiconductor

Anapass, a display SoC solution provider, announces that it has entered into strategic collaboration and investment agreements with GCT Semiconductor, a designer and supplier of 4G mobile semiconductor solutions.

Anapass will collaborate with GCT to develop a next-generation mobile application processor that is mated with GCT’s 4G RF/modem SoC solution. As a result, Anapass and GCT will provide a total solution platform incorporating 4G, LTE, RF, modem and AP to the explosively growing smartphone market.



Through this strategic collaboration and investment agreement, Anapass is securing technology and engineering resources related to the 4G LTE RF/modem platform from GCT, which is necessary for Anapass to develop a competitive mobile application processor for 4G smartphones. Anapass is also getting access to GCT’s broad 4G ecosystem including the wireless operators and OEM/ODMs with which GCT has been establishing close relationships for years. As part of the agreement, Anapass is making a USD 30M strategic investment while seeking technology, business and strategic benefit to aid and support its mobile application processor strategy.