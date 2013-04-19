© jakub krechowicz dreamstime.com

Semtech products in openGear 6Gb/s distribution amplifier

Semtech Corp. is working with Ross Video and has delivered UHD-SDI components so that the company can develop a UHD-SDI capable distribution amplifier.

Semtech’s 6G UHD-SDI components allow the industry to transport higher resolution formats - both UHDTV and 4k digital cinema. These parts provide twice the density and half the power with outstanding performance all at a substantially lower cost than competitive 3Gb/s multi-link solutions.



“Semtech is privileged to be working with an industry leader like Ross Video to develop next-generation 6G UHD-SDI systems,” said Gary Beauchamp, Senior Vice President & General Manager, Gennum Product Group.



David Ross, CEO of Ross Video commented, “Partnering with Semtech has allowed us to develop a 6G UHD-SDI solution that helps our customers meet the challenges of new formats like UHDTV, and 4k cinema.”