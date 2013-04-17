© anatoly abyshev dreamstime.com Components | April 17, 2013
Crocus awarded IARPA contract
Crocus Technology has been awarded a contract from the US’ Intelligence Advanced Research Projects Activity (IARPA) to develop an 8-bit per cell memory based on its Magnetic Logic Unit(TM) (MLU) technology.
Under the contract, Crocus will expand its breakthrough MLU architecture by adding multi-bit per cell magnetic memory capability. The company plans to demonstrate multi-bit per cell capability that will vastly exceed the current state-of-the-art limit of the number of bits that can be stored per memory cell. This will greatly reduce the energy consumed per written-bit compared to any other variety of memory technology, including DRAM, Flash, SRAM and MRAM.
In addition to the expected cost benefits of such a structure, the benefits for chip security and enhanced embedded crypto-processors are quite significant. In these applications, secret keys are stored in the embedded memory. Multiple bits per cell greatly complicate the ability for hackers to physically have access to the secret keys using known crypto analysis methods. Secure embedded crypto-processors are currently deployed in applications such as passports, banking cards and SIM telephone cards.
Traditional magnetic memories are based on memory cells where each cell stores a single bit of data. Crocus plans to demonstrate 8-bits per cell capability through the work to be performed under the IARPA contract by combining two innovative magnetic structures, the Axial Induced Moment(TM) (AIM) and the Multi-Junction Magnetic Tunnel Junction(TM) (MJM). AIM uses a variable angle magnetic moment vector to encode binary data in a magnetic cell. Crocus proposes to demonstrate AIM with 16 storage angles yielding 4-bits per AIM cell. The MJM structure uses two tunnel barriers stacked in a single MLU cell. In a combined AIM/MJM structure, the two storage layers of MJM are operated with each layer supporting a rotating AIM storage vector. The combined AIM/MJM structure is capable of storing 16 states in each of two independent storage layers, resulting in 256 possible stored states or 8-bits per cell storage density.
“AIM and MJM are breakthrough magnetic structures within Crocus’ MLU architecture that enable the unprecedented storage capability of up to 8-bits per cell,” said Douglas Lee, vice president, system strategy and corporate product development at Crocus Technology. “The current semiconductor non-volatile memory state-of-the-art is 3-4 bits per cell, as achieved in NAND Flash memory and is reaching the physical limits of floating gate memory technology. The current state-of-the-art in MRAM is only 1 bit per cell storage.”
“Crocus’ multi-bit MLU architecture enables new and unique applications that are not addressable through any other silicon or magnetic memory technology,” said Bertrand F. Cambou, executive chairman of Crocus Technology. “These new applications are of particular value to security applications, particularly for their ability to provide unprecedented capabilities with regard to tamper resistance and authentication, higher memory density within existing lithographic manufacturing infrastructure and expanded operating temperature ranges up to 200 degrees Celcius.”
This work will be funded by IARPA, which invests in high-risk / high-payoff research programs that have the potential to provide the U.S. with an overwhelming intelligence advantage over future adversaries. This IARPA contract represents the first phase of the multi-bit cell development and is scheduled to be completed in one year.
In addition to the expected cost benefits of such a structure, the benefits for chip security and enhanced embedded crypto-processors are quite significant. In these applications, secret keys are stored in the embedded memory. Multiple bits per cell greatly complicate the ability for hackers to physically have access to the secret keys using known crypto analysis methods. Secure embedded crypto-processors are currently deployed in applications such as passports, banking cards and SIM telephone cards.
Traditional magnetic memories are based on memory cells where each cell stores a single bit of data. Crocus plans to demonstrate 8-bits per cell capability through the work to be performed under the IARPA contract by combining two innovative magnetic structures, the Axial Induced Moment(TM) (AIM) and the Multi-Junction Magnetic Tunnel Junction(TM) (MJM). AIM uses a variable angle magnetic moment vector to encode binary data in a magnetic cell. Crocus proposes to demonstrate AIM with 16 storage angles yielding 4-bits per AIM cell. The MJM structure uses two tunnel barriers stacked in a single MLU cell. In a combined AIM/MJM structure, the two storage layers of MJM are operated with each layer supporting a rotating AIM storage vector. The combined AIM/MJM structure is capable of storing 16 states in each of two independent storage layers, resulting in 256 possible stored states or 8-bits per cell storage density.
“AIM and MJM are breakthrough magnetic structures within Crocus’ MLU architecture that enable the unprecedented storage capability of up to 8-bits per cell,” said Douglas Lee, vice president, system strategy and corporate product development at Crocus Technology. “The current semiconductor non-volatile memory state-of-the-art is 3-4 bits per cell, as achieved in NAND Flash memory and is reaching the physical limits of floating gate memory technology. The current state-of-the-art in MRAM is only 1 bit per cell storage.”
“Crocus’ multi-bit MLU architecture enables new and unique applications that are not addressable through any other silicon or magnetic memory technology,” said Bertrand F. Cambou, executive chairman of Crocus Technology. “These new applications are of particular value to security applications, particularly for their ability to provide unprecedented capabilities with regard to tamper resistance and authentication, higher memory density within existing lithographic manufacturing infrastructure and expanded operating temperature ranges up to 200 degrees Celcius.”
This work will be funded by IARPA, which invests in high-risk / high-payoff research programs that have the potential to provide the U.S. with an overwhelming intelligence advantage over future adversaries. This IARPA contract represents the first phase of the multi-bit cell development and is scheduled to be completed in one year.
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Fingerprint files lawsuit agains Chinese competitor Fingerprints says that it has filed a complaint with the Beijing Intellectual Property Court...
It's official - Renesas to acquire IDT for $6.7 billion The Japanese manufacturer is looking to grow with the acquisition of the analog...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments