© photographer dreamstime.com

Plessey first to release GaN on silicon LEDs

Plessey announced that samples of its Gallium Nitride (GaN) on silicon LED products (p/n PLW111010) are available

These entry level products are the first LEDs manufactured on 6-inch GaN on silicon substrates to be commercially available anywhere in the world. Plessey is using its proprietary large diameter GaN on silicon process technology to manufacture the LEDs on its 6-inch MAGIC (Manufactured on GaN I/C) line at its Plymouth, England facility. The use of Plessey's MAGIC GaN line using standard semiconductor manufacturing processing provides yield entitlements of greater than 95% and fast processing times providing a significant cost advantage over sapphire and silicon carbide based solutions for LEDs of similar quality.



"Today is a significant step for us", said Barry Dennington, Plessey's COO. "From acquiring our first MOCVD reactor in August 2012 to having our first product in April 2013 is excellent progress. These entry level products will be used in indicating and accent lighting applications. We will continue to make progress in output efficiency and are on plan to release further improvements in light output throughout this year and into next. The operating and unit costs are on plan and we are seeing a number of routes to enhance our cost advantage over competing technologies."