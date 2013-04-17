© eskymaks dreamstime.com

Semcon and Sentient collaborate

Semcon and Sentient will work together on Sentient’s active safety and steering feel software.

. “We are convinced that the software will benefit our customers in the automotive industry and are proud to introduce the patented technology to help customers integrate and develop this technology in steering control,” says Stefan Ohlsson, Business Area Manager, Automotive R&D at Semcon.



“That Semcon is choosing to collaborate with us in launching our patented Driver Torque Principle internationally is a seal of approval, guaranteeing our ability to quickly take on new customers. We see great potential in Semcon’s international market presence and is in line with Sentient’s prioritized markets, such as Germany,” says Per Adolfsson, Co-operative Director at Sentient.