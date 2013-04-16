© fotosonar dreamstime.com Components | April 16, 2013
Sub10 Systems expands global management team
UK-based small cell backhaul developer and manufacturer, Sub10 Systemsannounced a range of new global appointments as the company looked to further expand its international operations.
Frank Pauer becomes Global Sales and Marketing Director for Sub10 Systems having previously been Global Account Director. Bob Dowell becomes Global Business Development Director with special responsibility for North American markets and partnerships. Previously Dowell was responsible for business development in the Middle East and Africa.
New appointments in sales, marketing and channel partnerships will be made as the company expands its operations and workforce.
Grant Grafton, one of the founders of the business, moves from his Sales and Marketing role to become Global Director for Regulatory Affairs and Compliance.
Announcing the changes, CEO and Founder Stuart Broome said: “The business is growing quickly and growing internationally. These changes will help us provide our operator and channel partners with first class support, expertise and advice on a global basis.”
Sub10’s range of Liberator wireless backhaul links are designed to support the growing small cell layer of the mobile network and have been chosen by Alcatel-Lucent to form part of the network equipment vendor’s mobile backhaul solutions.
Broome added: “We are now a global business, with global partnerships and expanding operations. As we add to our resources we have focused some key members of the team who have spurred our success so far into Global positions where they can increase their influence and continue to drive our global growth.”
