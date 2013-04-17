© albert lozano dreamstime.com

Karbonn selects Broadcom 3G Platform

Karbonn Mobiles has chosen a Broadcom 3G smartphone platform for use in its new Android-based smartphone, the Karbonn Smart A12.

Karbonn Smart A12 is powered by the BCM21654G, which is optimized for the Android 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich operating system (OS), and incorporates an integrated and globally proven 7.2/5.8 Mbps HSPA modem with low-power VGA video support. The chipset also features 2G/3G cellular radio (RF), a power management unit (PMU), and a connectivity suite that includes Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, FM, and GPS for a complete system solution.



"The launch of the Karbonn Smart A12 provides our customers with an affordable, high-performance Android device that delivers not only the functionality of a smartphone, but the advanced capabilities that have become integral to a strong user experience such as responsive interfaces and brilliant graphics," said Shashin Devsare, Karbonn Mobiles Executive Director. "We are pleased to partner with Broadcom to develop smartphones that enable our customers to connect in new and meaningful ways."



"As users around the world shift from 2G feature phones to more sophisticated 3G phones, Broadcom's complete, integrated platforms enable OEMs to reach new consumers with entry-level, high-caliber smartphones," said Nambi Seshadri, Broadcom Senior Vice President and General Manager, Mobile Platform Solutions. "With device manufacturers developing smartphones at a lower cost, more consumers will be able to enjoy the benefits of the mobile Internet."