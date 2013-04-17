© handmadepictures dreamstime.com

Kilopass continues growth

Kilopass Technology Inc. expressed its disappointment with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit ("Appellate Court") affirming without opinion the U.S. District Court opinion on Summary Judgment in the patent infringement case against Sidense.

Despite the setback, Kilopass continues to grow. Kilopass has over 150 licensees across consumer, mobility, analog mixed signal, automotive, and industrial markets. Customers are near production with Kilopass embedded NVM in 28nm.



Kilopass has demonstrated reliability down to 20nm, and have started development in FinFET. We had our best Q1 quarterly results ever on our baseline licensing business; up by 35% over the same period in the prior year. Frost & Sullivan awarded Kilopass NVM Innovator for Kilopass Vertical Crosspoint Memory (VCM) in Q1 as well. With the recent $8 million funding, we are accelerating the expansion of the product roadmap beyond antifuse NVM.



"The case should have gone to jury trial because there are facts in dispute and these are not for the judge to decide," said Charlie Cheng, CEO of Kilopass Technology Inc. "We are disappointed but we have to move on. We want to thank our customers and partners for their continual support. We will continue to pioneer the specialty memory market."