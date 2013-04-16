© dimitry romanchuck dreamstime.com

AppliedMicro Sells TPACK Subsidiary to Altera

Applied Micro Circuits Corporation, also known as AppliedMicro, announces it has signed a definitive agreement to sell TPACK A/S, a wholly-owned subsidiary based in Copenhagen Denmark, to Altera Corporation.

TPACK delivers complete FPGA-based OTN (optical transport network) products targeting packet and optical networking equipment suppliers.



The transaction is expected to close later this month, subject to standard closing conditions and other terms set forth in the agreement. AppliedMicro will retain license rights to TPACK technology following the divestiture.



In addition, AppliedMicro and Altera today announced in a joint press release their entry into a strategic cooperation engagement aiming to couple Altera Stratix FPGAs with AppliedMicro X-Gene Server on a Chip offerings to create new data-center products.