Fingerprint Cards joins GlobalPlatform

Fingerprint Cards (FPC) joins GlobalPlatform, the organization for standardizing the management of applications on secure chip technology, as its latest Participating Member.

The Sweden-based company develops and produces biometric components and technologies that, through the analysis and matching of an individual’s unique fingerprint, verify the person’s identity.



As a GlobalPlatform participating member, the company has chosen to contribute to the GlobalPlatform Device Committee, assisting its work to define open security architecture for consumer and connected devices. FPC will also engage in GlobalPlatform’s Task Force initiatives, with a particular focus on the activity of the Mobile Task Force; a group that is working to further the business requirements of the secure mobile services ecosystem in order to establish an agreed infrastructure.



Kevin Gillick, Executive Director of GlobalPlatform, comments: “GlobalPlatform continues to receive a huge amount of interest in its work to secure devices as more and more sensitive data is hosted on mobile handsets. Fingerprint technology can play a key role in authenticating a user’s secure access to mobile services so we are pleased to see further engagement from this market.”



Jӧrgen Lantto, Executive Vice President, CTO and Head of Strategy and Product Management at FPC, comments: “Fingerprint sensors enable enhanced security and convenience for secure transactions, among other use cases. GlobalPlatform is leading the standardization activities for secure trusted end-to-end solutions. Through our membership, we intend to contribute to further integration of fingerprint sensor technology into GlobalPlatform’s industry specifications, in order to drive further standardization in this area and promote global interoperability. This will enable more widespread use of GlobalPlatform’s standards and of fingerprint sensor technology”.