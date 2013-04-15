© beisea dreamstime.com Components | April 15, 2013
Fingerprint Cards joins GlobalPlatform
Fingerprint Cards (FPC) joins GlobalPlatform, the organization for standardizing the management of applications on secure chip technology, as its latest Participating Member.
The Sweden-based company develops and produces biometric components and technologies that, through the analysis and matching of an individual’s unique fingerprint, verify the person’s identity.
As a GlobalPlatform participating member, the company has chosen to contribute to the GlobalPlatform Device Committee, assisting its work to define open security architecture for consumer and connected devices. FPC will also engage in GlobalPlatform’s Task Force initiatives, with a particular focus on the activity of the Mobile Task Force; a group that is working to further the business requirements of the secure mobile services ecosystem in order to establish an agreed infrastructure.
Kevin Gillick, Executive Director of GlobalPlatform, comments: “GlobalPlatform continues to receive a huge amount of interest in its work to secure devices as more and more sensitive data is hosted on mobile handsets. Fingerprint technology can play a key role in authenticating a user’s secure access to mobile services so we are pleased to see further engagement from this market.”
Jӧrgen Lantto, Executive Vice President, CTO and Head of Strategy and Product Management at FPC, comments: “Fingerprint sensors enable enhanced security and convenience for secure transactions, among other use cases. GlobalPlatform is leading the standardization activities for secure trusted end-to-end solutions. Through our membership, we intend to contribute to further integration of fingerprint sensor technology into GlobalPlatform’s industry specifications, in order to drive further standardization in this area and promote global interoperability. This will enable more widespread use of GlobalPlatform’s standards and of fingerprint sensor technology”.
As a GlobalPlatform participating member, the company has chosen to contribute to the GlobalPlatform Device Committee, assisting its work to define open security architecture for consumer and connected devices. FPC will also engage in GlobalPlatform’s Task Force initiatives, with a particular focus on the activity of the Mobile Task Force; a group that is working to further the business requirements of the secure mobile services ecosystem in order to establish an agreed infrastructure.
Kevin Gillick, Executive Director of GlobalPlatform, comments: “GlobalPlatform continues to receive a huge amount of interest in its work to secure devices as more and more sensitive data is hosted on mobile handsets. Fingerprint technology can play a key role in authenticating a user’s secure access to mobile services so we are pleased to see further engagement from this market.”
Jӧrgen Lantto, Executive Vice President, CTO and Head of Strategy and Product Management at FPC, comments: “Fingerprint sensors enable enhanced security and convenience for secure transactions, among other use cases. GlobalPlatform is leading the standardization activities for secure trusted end-to-end solutions. Through our membership, we intend to contribute to further integration of fingerprint sensor technology into GlobalPlatform’s industry specifications, in order to drive further standardization in this area and promote global interoperability. This will enable more widespread use of GlobalPlatform’s standards and of fingerprint sensor technology”.
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Fingerprint files lawsuit agains Chinese competitor Fingerprints says that it has filed a complaint with the Beijing Intellectual Property Court...
It's official - Renesas to acquire IDT for $6.7 billion The Japanese manufacturer is looking to grow with the acquisition of the analog...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments