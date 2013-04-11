© mchudo dreamstime.com

CamdenBoss takes Anglia into enclosures

Anglia Components has signed a new UK and Ireland distribution agreement with UK manufacturer CamdenBoss covering its full range of enclosures, interconnect and components.

According to David Pearson, Technical Director of Anglia, “The addition of CamdenBoss gives Anglia access to a range of cost-effective, quality enclosures that can be readily adapted to suit a whole range of prototype and low/mid volume manufacturing applications. We’re particularly excited about the CamdenBoss FSPT range which allows customers the benefit of a fully customised enclosure made to their exact design specification without any tooling charges or lead-times. Now any application in any volume can be housed in a case made specifically for the customer’s purpose.”



Nicola Kay, Managing Director of CamdenBoss, responded saying, “We believe in working closely with our distributors, and there is a great fit between Anglia and CamdenBoss. Anglia’s reach into the UK electronics industry is exceptionally impressive and they have demonstrated that they can take us to a market and to customers that we don’t currently address. Our enclosures and other components significantly extend Anglia’s portfolio, allowing them to offer a much more complete range to their customers.”