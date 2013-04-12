© gingergirl dreamstime.com

Infineon’s Solid Flash selected by VISA

Infineon Technologies was selected by Visa as a preferred supplier of security controllers for new GlobalPlatform compliant payment cards issued in the Latin America and Caribbean region (LAC).

Infineon will supply its Solid Flash security controllers for both contact-based as well as Dual Interface debit and credit cards including VISA approved VSDC (Visa Smart Debit Credit) applets. Infineon supports the payment industry with the latest VSDC applets to provide scheme compatibility.



“Infineon’s Solid Flash offering combined with our innovative ‘Coil on Module’ chip package will provide major advantages to card manufacturers facing growing demand for Dual Interface payment cards worldwide and particularly in Latin America,” says Thomas Rosteck, Vice President and General Manager Secure Mobile & Transaction of the Chip Card & Security Division at Infineon Technologies. “As market and technology leader for security chips in payment applications, we always aim to provide best-in-class secure semiconductor solutions to the smart card industry,” he adds.



Dual Interface (DIF) controllers that can be used for both contact-based (CB) and new contactless applications face growing demand in the global payments industry. In the Latin American region, IMS Research (an IHS company) estimates that shipments of DIF payment cards will rise from 25 million units in 2012 to 248 million in 2017. This means the share of DIF payment card shipments in respect to total shipments of smart cards (DIF and CB) will rise from 11 percent in 2012 to 67 percent in 2017.