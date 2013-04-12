© photong dreamstime.com Components | April 12, 2013
New miniaturization record by STMicro
STMicroelectronics has introduced - what it claims to be - the world’s smallest TVS diode for protecting sensitive electronics in consumer products and handhelds.
As the first such device to be offered in the industry’s smallest standard surface-mount outline of 0.45 x 0.2mm, the ESDAVLC6-1BV2 is one size smaller than today’s 0.6 x 0.3mm devices.
The value of the space saving to designers can be seen by comparing with other chip sizes used in smartphones and tablets. “A complete motion-sensing IC for features such as indoor navigation and advanced user interface, such as ST’s LSM303D, measures just 3 x 3mm, while some power chips are as small as 2 x 2mm,” explains Eric Paris, Product Marketing Director, ASD & IPAD Division, STMicroelectronics. “Trimming 0.2mm or 0.1mm from each TVS can simplify placing components and routing connections, especially if the design contains several such devices.”
The ESDAVLC6-1BV2 TVS diode fully satisfies the protection requirements specified in the international standard IEC 61000-4-2. Although other types of electrostatic-discharge (ESD) protectors, such as varistors, are available in the same size, these generally do not protect as effectively. ST’s new ESDAVLC6-1BV2 has a clamping voltage half that of the nearest competing varistor in the same size package, offering greater safety for the internal components. Although useful in many applications, varistors also age, providing progressively less protection with each ESD event clamped.
Major features of ESDAVLC6-1BV2:
The ESDAVLC6-1BV2 is in mass production now, and samples are also available. Prices start at $0.10 for orders of 1,000 pieces.
The value of the space saving to designers can be seen by comparing with other chip sizes used in smartphones and tablets. “A complete motion-sensing IC for features such as indoor navigation and advanced user interface, such as ST’s LSM303D, measures just 3 x 3mm, while some power chips are as small as 2 x 2mm,” explains Eric Paris, Product Marketing Director, ASD & IPAD Division, STMicroelectronics. “Trimming 0.2mm or 0.1mm from each TVS can simplify placing components and routing connections, especially if the design contains several such devices.”
The ESDAVLC6-1BV2 TVS diode fully satisfies the protection requirements specified in the international standard IEC 61000-4-2. Although other types of electrostatic-discharge (ESD) protectors, such as varistors, are available in the same size, these generally do not protect as effectively. ST’s new ESDAVLC6-1BV2 has a clamping voltage half that of the nearest competing varistor in the same size package, offering greater safety for the internal components. Although useful in many applications, varistors also age, providing progressively less protection with each ESD event clamped.
Major features of ESDAVLC6-1BV2:
- Bidirectional operation; single part number fulfils multiple roles on pc-board
- Bandwidth: 1GHz
- Line capacitance: 7.5pF
- Breakdown voltage 6V
- Ultra-thin 0.2mm package height
The ESDAVLC6-1BV2 is in mass production now, and samples are also available. Prices start at $0.10 for orders of 1,000 pieces.
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Fingerprint files lawsuit agains Chinese competitor Fingerprints says that it has filed a complaint with the Beijing Intellectual Property Court...
It's official - Renesas to acquire IDT for $6.7 billion The Japanese manufacturer is looking to grow with the acquisition of the analog...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments