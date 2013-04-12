New miniaturization record by STMicro

© photong dreamstime.com

STMicroelectronics has introduced - what it claims to be - the world’s smallest TVS diode for protecting sensitive electronics in consumer products and handhelds.

Major features of ESDAVLC6-1BV2:

Bidirectional operation; single part number fulfils multiple roles on pc-board

Bandwidth: 1GHz

Line capacitance: 7.5pF

Breakdown voltage 6V

Ultra-thin 0.2mm package height

As the first such device to be offered in the industry’s smallest standard surface-mount outline of 0.45 x 0.2mm, the ESDAVLC6-1BV2 is one size smaller than today’s 0.6 x 0.3mm devices.The value of the space saving to designers can be seen by comparing with other chip sizes used in smartphones and tablets. “A complete motion-sensing IC for features such as indoor navigation and advanced user interface, such as ST’s LSM303D, measures just 3 x 3mm, while some power chips are as small as 2 x 2mm,” explains Eric Paris, Product Marketing Director, ASD & IPAD Division, STMicroelectronics. “Trimming 0.2mm or 0.1mm from each TVS can simplify placing components and routing connections, especially if the design contains several such devices.”The ESDAVLC6-1BV2 TVS diode fully satisfies the protection requirements specified in the international standard IEC 61000-4-2. Although other types of electrostatic-discharge (ESD) protectors, such as varistors, are available in the same size, these generally do not protect as effectively. ST’s new ESDAVLC6-1BV2 has a clamping voltage half that of the nearest competing varistor in the same size package, offering greater safety for the internal components. Although useful in many applications, varistors also age, providing progressively less protection with each ESD event clamped.The ESDAVLC6-1BV2 is in mass production now, and samples are also available. Prices start at $0.10 for orders of 1,000 pieces.