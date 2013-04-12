© ermess dreamstime.com

Sumitomo Bakelite establishes footprint in India

Sumitomo Bakelite Co., Ltd. Group unveiled a new identity for its High Performance Plastics Business Unit. From April 8, 2013 the companies forming the business unit will present themselves to the market as one entity,SBHPP.

SBHPP is represented by 20 companies spanning Asia, China, Japan, Europe and North America. This includes the setting-up of a company base in New Delhi, India, as of April 8, 2013 to further strengthen its support for customers in emerging markets. SBE India Pvt. Ltd. will include warehousing, marketing and a sales organization.



Mr. Noboru Yamawaki, SBHPP business unit leader, comments: “With ‘SBHPP’ we are unifying the way we present ourselves to the market. Our new identity clearly identifies us as one business unit, part of a large and established worldwide group our customers can rely on, and committed to exceeding our customers’ expectations in material performance, customer service, technical expertise, and product quality.”