© shawn hempel dreamstime.com

Massive Dynamics to acquire 3D imaging technology

Massive Dynamics announces that they have executed a Letter of Intent with Real-View 3D, regarding the acquisition of their capture technology.

Real-View 3D Founder and CEO, Jonathan J. Howard, has agreed to an all stock deal scheduled to close within the next 30 days. This acquisition will position Mr. Howard to join the team full-time and focus on the expansion and execution of the Massive Dynamics business model. Additionally, a new Board of Directors will be appointed to position the Company as an emerging pioneer in the 3D market.



"I am very excited to come on board and have the opportunity to fully engage and grow within the 3D printing world,” said Real-View 3D CEO, J.J. Howard. “Real-View 3D's imaging technology will nicely compliment Massive Dynamics’ products as well as set the stage for future advancements.”



“Real-View has proven to be true innovators in image capture technologies,” said Massive Dynamics President, Oscar Hines. “It is this type of forward thinking that will give Massive Dynamics its competitive edge.”