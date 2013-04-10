© daniel schweinert dreamstime.com

CVD completes sale of former headquarters

CVD Equipment Corporation announces that it has completed the sale of the Company’s 50,000 square foot facility located at 1860 Smithtown Avenue, Ronkonkoma, New York where its former corporate headquarters had been located.

The sale price of the premises was USD 3,875,000, representing an estimated profit of approximately USD 900,000 to CVD.



Leonard Rosenbaum, President and Chief Executive Officer stated, “The sale closes a chapter of our Company’s history and highlights a new chapter as our attention and efforts are focused towards increased sales and operations in our new 130,000 square foot facility where we will be expanding our 1. Equipment manufacturing and Nano material manufacturing capabilities, 2. Pilot production process development and demonstration for the transformation of nano materials to macro sized materials and 3. Joint business/technology developments for products enabled by nano materials to be marketed through our wholly owned subsidiary, CVD Materials Corporation.”



CVD Equipment Corporation is a designer and manufacturer of custom and standard equipment used in the development, design and manufacture of advanced electronic components, materials and coatings for research and industrial applications