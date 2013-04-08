© kornwa dreamstime.com

All Qualcomm Snapdragon-Powered Devices

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., has been working with Facebook to optimize Facebook Home and Facebook for Android across all Qualcomm Snapdragon processors.

"Qualcomm Technologies is very pleased with our technology collaboration with Facebook," said Cristiano Amon, executive vice president of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and co-president of Qualcomm Mobile and Computing. "Together, we are enabling existing and future Snapdragon-enabled mobile device owners to have the highest quality Facebook experience possible for their smartphone or tablet."



Qualcomm Technologies' technical collaboration with Facebook involved systems-level performance enhancements related to key Snapdragon processor technologies including GPU, CPU and 3G/4G modem. The end result is a performance optimized solution that delivers a great Facebook experience while minimizing power and improving data efficiency.



"By working with Qualcomm Technologies, a leader in the mobile industry, we are able to offer Facebook Home and Facebook for Android utilizing the capabilities of the Snapdragon platforms that power a large portion of commercial 3G/4G devices," said Vaughan Smith, vice president of mobile & corporate development for Facebook. "We are excited about our collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies and our ability to jointly improve consumers' Facebook experiences."