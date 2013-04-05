© alterfalter dreamstime.com Components | April 05, 2013
CAR 2 CAR Communication with NXP and Cohda
NXP and Cohda Wireless announces that they have signed the CAR 2 CAR Communication Consortium Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).
The memorandum aims at implementing and deploying harmonized technology for the wireless communication between cars, or between cars and traffic infrastructure, in Europe. NXP and Cohda, a specialist in wireless communication for automotive safety applications, are the first automotive electronics suppliers to sign the MoU, following twelve car manufacturers in October 2012.
In addition, NXP and Cohda have announced the introduction of Roadlink as their new technology brand for marketing a total Car-to-X (C2X) communication and security solution for on-board units and road-side units in Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS).
Automotive-ready modules based on Roadlink are currently being developed by companies including lesswire AG in Germany. A specialist for automotive wireless networking, lesswire has announced a C2X module which supports the timely introduction of automotive applications from 2015 onwards, as planned by the CAR 2 CAR Communication Consortium.
The overall objective of the CAR 2 CAR Communication Consortium is to implement and deploy cooperative Intelligent Transport Systems – a network in which communication partners, such as vehicles, traffic infrastructure, and service providers, wirelessly exchange information. This will be the basis for achieving new levels of traffic safety and improving traffic efficiency on European roads.
The consortium is therefore pushing for global harmonization of Car-to-Car (C2C) and Car-to-Infrastructure (C2I) communication standards, recognizing the need to adapt software to the regional characteristics of the US, European and Japanese markets. "We are pleased to have NXP sign the memorandum," says Søren Hess, general manager, CAR 2 CAR Communication Consortium. "The fact that NXP, as a major driver of secure connected mobility solutions, has designed first automotive-ready products for C2X is a major step in the consortium's plans of making car-to-car communication on European roads a reality from 2015 onwards."
Under the new technology brand RoadLink, NXP and Cohda Wireless are introducing and marketing a total Car-to-X radio and security solution for ITS on-board units and road-side units. Cohda's patented advanced reception technology enhances wireless communications to quality levels far beyond commercial off-the-shelf receivers and transmitters using the IEEE 802.11 communication standard.
NXP contributes the hardware platform based on its long-proven expertise in software-defined radio, high-performance mixed-signal RF tuners, and security technologies. At the same time, NXP enables the automotive-ready performance of the total solution, which offers unparalleled efficiency in terms of cost, form factor, and power consumption.
Using RoadLink technology, lesswire is developing small embedded Car-to-X radio modules offering best-in-class RF performance. "We have decided to design our new portfolio of IEEE802.11p modules on RoadLink technology by NXP and Cohda Wireless because of their leading technologies for car communication," explains Dr. Ralph Meyfarth, CEO lesswire AG. "First modules are planned to be released in 2014. They will be designed in with major global car manufacturers and used in various architectures. The modules will be automotive qualified." lesswire specializes in solutions for WLAN, Bluetooth, and UMTS, designing robust, low-power, automotive-certified products that enable vehicles to be assimilated into traffic or corporate networks. The company has taken on a leading role in the standardization and development of solutions for C2C and C2I communication.
Torsten Lehmann, senior vice president and general manager car entertainment solutions at NXP Semiconductors, explains: "Signing the memorandum of understanding underscores our commitment to make the connected car a reality, reducing road accidents, saving lives, reducing CO2 emissions, and improving traffic flow. The IEEE802.11p modules that lesswire is designing based on RoadLink technology will set new benchmarks in the automotive industry. They will combine NXP's market-proven multi-standard software-defined radio, Cohda's superior wireless reception algorithms, and lesswire's expertise in automotive-grade networking solutions." NXP continues to invest in connected car technologies, most recently announcing a significant investment in Cohda Wireless together with Cisco in January 2013.
In addition, NXP and Cohda have announced the introduction of Roadlink as their new technology brand for marketing a total Car-to-X (C2X) communication and security solution for on-board units and road-side units in Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS).
Automotive-ready modules based on Roadlink are currently being developed by companies including lesswire AG in Germany. A specialist for automotive wireless networking, lesswire has announced a C2X module which supports the timely introduction of automotive applications from 2015 onwards, as planned by the CAR 2 CAR Communication Consortium.
The overall objective of the CAR 2 CAR Communication Consortium is to implement and deploy cooperative Intelligent Transport Systems – a network in which communication partners, such as vehicles, traffic infrastructure, and service providers, wirelessly exchange information. This will be the basis for achieving new levels of traffic safety and improving traffic efficiency on European roads.
The consortium is therefore pushing for global harmonization of Car-to-Car (C2C) and Car-to-Infrastructure (C2I) communication standards, recognizing the need to adapt software to the regional characteristics of the US, European and Japanese markets. "We are pleased to have NXP sign the memorandum," says Søren Hess, general manager, CAR 2 CAR Communication Consortium. "The fact that NXP, as a major driver of secure connected mobility solutions, has designed first automotive-ready products for C2X is a major step in the consortium's plans of making car-to-car communication on European roads a reality from 2015 onwards."
Under the new technology brand RoadLink, NXP and Cohda Wireless are introducing and marketing a total Car-to-X radio and security solution for ITS on-board units and road-side units. Cohda's patented advanced reception technology enhances wireless communications to quality levels far beyond commercial off-the-shelf receivers and transmitters using the IEEE 802.11 communication standard.
NXP contributes the hardware platform based on its long-proven expertise in software-defined radio, high-performance mixed-signal RF tuners, and security technologies. At the same time, NXP enables the automotive-ready performance of the total solution, which offers unparalleled efficiency in terms of cost, form factor, and power consumption.
Using RoadLink technology, lesswire is developing small embedded Car-to-X radio modules offering best-in-class RF performance. "We have decided to design our new portfolio of IEEE802.11p modules on RoadLink technology by NXP and Cohda Wireless because of their leading technologies for car communication," explains Dr. Ralph Meyfarth, CEO lesswire AG. "First modules are planned to be released in 2014. They will be designed in with major global car manufacturers and used in various architectures. The modules will be automotive qualified." lesswire specializes in solutions for WLAN, Bluetooth, and UMTS, designing robust, low-power, automotive-certified products that enable vehicles to be assimilated into traffic or corporate networks. The company has taken on a leading role in the standardization and development of solutions for C2C and C2I communication.
Torsten Lehmann, senior vice president and general manager car entertainment solutions at NXP Semiconductors, explains: "Signing the memorandum of understanding underscores our commitment to make the connected car a reality, reducing road accidents, saving lives, reducing CO2 emissions, and improving traffic flow. The IEEE802.11p modules that lesswire is designing based on RoadLink technology will set new benchmarks in the automotive industry. They will combine NXP's market-proven multi-standard software-defined radio, Cohda's superior wireless reception algorithms, and lesswire's expertise in automotive-grade networking solutions." NXP continues to invest in connected car technologies, most recently announcing a significant investment in Cohda Wireless together with Cisco in January 2013.
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Fingerprint files lawsuit agains Chinese competitor Fingerprints says that it has filed a complaint with the Beijing Intellectual Property Court...
It's official - Renesas to acquire IDT for $6.7 billion The Japanese manufacturer is looking to grow with the acquisition of the analog...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments