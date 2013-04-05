© baloncici dreamstime.com

Cisco to acquire Ubiquisys

Cisco announces its intent to acquire privately held Ubiquisys, headquartered in Swindon, U.K. Ubiquisys is a provider of intelligent 3G and long-term evolution (LTE) small-cell technologies.

As mobile service providers around the world increase voice and data capacity to serve the rapidly growing use of Internet-enabled devices, offloading traffic to small cell networks is a cost-effective way to increase capacity and make better use of spectrum assets. Small cells deliver their signal over a shorter range, which allows mobile users to get a faster, more consistent voice and data experience.



"Cisco is ‘doubling down' on its small cell business to accelerate strong momentum and growth in the mobility market," said Kelly Ahuja, senior vice president and general manager, Cisco Mobility Business Group. "By acquiring Ubiquisys, we are expanding on our current mobility leadership and our end-to-end product portfolio, which includes integrated, licensed and unlicensed small cell solutions that are tightly coupled with SON, backhaul, and the mobile packet core. For service providers, Ubiquisys supports cost effective coverage and capacity that delivers a differentiated customer experience."



Upon the close of the acquisition, the Ubiquisys employees will be integrated into the Cisco Mobility Business Group, reporting to Partho Mishra, vice president and general manager, Service Provider Small Cell Technology Group. Under the terms of the agreement, Cisco will pay approximately USD 310 million in cash and retention-based incentives to acquire the entire business and operations of Ubiquisys. The acquisition is expected to close in the fourth quarter of Cisco's fiscal year 2013, subject to customary closing conditions.