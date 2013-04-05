© edhar-yralaits-dreamstime.com Components | April 05, 2013
MicroVision secures development agreement
Projection display technology company MicroVision, announces a development agreement with an unnamed electronics company MicroVision’s PicoP display technology into a display engine for future products.
Under the agreement MicroVision is supporting the OEM’s development of a display engine based on patented PicoP display technology and includes USD 4.6 million in development fees to MicroVision over the next 13 months.
The companies have begun commercial negotiations with the expectation that licensing and component supply agreements would constitute the next stage of engagement leading to the OEM’s introduction of commercial products. At the request of MicroVision’s OEM customer, its name and other details of the contract are being kept confidential.
“We are pleased to sign this agreement and begin development with a Fortune Global 100 electronics giant,” said Alexander Tokman, president and CEO of MicroVision. “The execution of this latest agreement further solidifies our strategy to leverage our core expertise and that of our OEM partners to capture substantial new opportunities for PicoP display technology in our target markets. We believe this agreement, a milestone advancement of our “Image by PicoP” licensing business model, helps build our pipeline for potential significant future revenue.”
PicoP display technology, is a ultra-miniature laser projection solution for mobile consumer electronics, automotive head-up displays and other applications.
The companies have begun commercial negotiations with the expectation that licensing and component supply agreements would constitute the next stage of engagement leading to the OEM’s introduction of commercial products. At the request of MicroVision’s OEM customer, its name and other details of the contract are being kept confidential.
“We are pleased to sign this agreement and begin development with a Fortune Global 100 electronics giant,” said Alexander Tokman, president and CEO of MicroVision. “The execution of this latest agreement further solidifies our strategy to leverage our core expertise and that of our OEM partners to capture substantial new opportunities for PicoP display technology in our target markets. We believe this agreement, a milestone advancement of our “Image by PicoP” licensing business model, helps build our pipeline for potential significant future revenue.”
PicoP display technology, is a ultra-miniature laser projection solution for mobile consumer electronics, automotive head-up displays and other applications.
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Fingerprint files lawsuit agains Chinese competitor Fingerprints says that it has filed a complaint with the Beijing Intellectual Property Court...
It's official - Renesas to acquire IDT for $6.7 billion The Japanese manufacturer is looking to grow with the acquisition of the analog...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments