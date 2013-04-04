© andrzej thiel dreamstime.com Components | April 04, 2013
Moscow selects NXP’s MIFARE Plus
The Moscow Department of Transport has selected NXP's MIFARE Plus for the new “TROIKA” smart card project.
The new multi-modal card aims to improve the quality of passenger service and make public transport more attractive to use. The Moscow transport network serves an urban area with a population of over 20 million people, and enables over 350 million trips per month.
“The TROIKA eWallet project is the next step in the evolution of our automatic fare collection system in Moscow, providing passengers with a multi-functional transport card, combining all types of urban transport, with suburban trains and other services such as parking and bike rental to be added in the near future,” said Maxim Liksutov, chairman of the Moscow Department of Transport.
“With this new transport card, passengers can benefit from a better and more convenient service by having all types of transport in the Moscow area at their fingertips,” added Dmitry Pyankovsky, head of the automatic fare collection unit at the Moscow Department of Transport.
“Our fast-moving world faces urbanization and environmental challenges, making the need for flexible and secure travel solutions more important than ever. The backwards compatibility of MIFARE products enables a seamless upgrade to a higher security level without the need to revoke or re-issue existing cards,” said Ulrich Huewels, vice president and general manager, card security business line, NXP Semiconductors. “The two largest cities in Russia – Moscow and St. Petersburg – trust second generation MIFARE products to deliver a more comprehensive, secure and flexible ticketing system. NXP provides a complete end-to-end solution, used in more than 650 cities worldwide.”
