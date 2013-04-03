© ngweikeong dreamstime.com

TDR and Powernet inks agreement

TDR Group and Powernet have agreed that TDR becomes licensed outsourcing partner for Powernet’s power source solutions.

TDR will offer to Powernet repair and engineering services, including tester specification-, design- and implementation services for production- and repair, both semi-automated and automated solutions.



”With this important agreement TDR Group will be positioned as a company specialized not only in repairing and maintaining demanding electronics, but also in testing and tester development, which is also supporting After Sales Market of our global customers. TDR’s service focus in this agreement is on the repair of power sources and on the development of testing equipment, which TDR will carry out on the sites in Estonia or Finland. With this transaction, TDR is becoming a full scale service partner for its’ customers”, CEO Tuomo Rekilä from TDR Group comments.