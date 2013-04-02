© verticalarray dreamstime.com

Molex and Waldom Electronics form partnership

Molex recently signed partnership agreement with Waldom Electronics, the Rockford, IL-based master distributor of electronic and electrical products.

The agreement authorises Waldom to market and sell Molex products exclusively to distribution firms operating within the European Union.



“We are pleased to collaborate with Waldom Electronics, a valued partner and trusted industry supplier with a solid reputation as ‘The Distributor’s Distributor,’ in growing support and product availability for customers across Europe,” says Henry Fürniss, vice president of sales and marketing EMEA, Molex.



The new contract builds on the companies’ existing long-standing partnership, which covers the entire North American electronics distribution market.



“Building on the Molex tradition of serving customers globally, Waldom brings added value to distributors by providing less than minimum order quantities, availability of B, C, and D products, design kits and special packaging – all of which is beneficial to our companies and European and global distributors,” adds Fred Bell, vice president of global distribution, Molex.



“This new agreement enables us to sell Molex products to our core distributors across Europe, such as Arrow Electronics, Avnet, Farnell Element 14, RS Components, and TTI Inc., while also providing smaller local distributors with ready access to a wide range of Molex electronic and electrical products,” states Peter Rovekamp, general manager, Waldom Electronics EMEA.