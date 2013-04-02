Indium creates Nanotechnology Team

© yury asotov dreamstime.com

Indium Corporation announces the creation of a Nanotechnology Team to support Indium Corporation’s expansion into novel nanotechnology materials and markets.

Dr. Ning-Cheng Lee, Vice President of Technology

Jim Slattery, Vice President of Metals and Compounds Technical Service Group

Carol Gowans, Incubator Market Manager

Jim Hisert, Applications Engineer for Thin-Film and Solar Assembly Materials

“Nanotechnology” is a term that describes materials that are less than 100 nanometers (0.1microns) in one or more dimensions. It also encompasses products that are made using nanotechnology, as well as products that are used in nanotechnology-based processes and materials manufacturing.Led by Andy C. Mackie, PhD, MSc, Senior Product Manager for Semiconductor Materials, the team includes:One of Indium Corporation’s key nanotechnology materials is its patented NanoFoil. NanoFoil is comprised of nanoscale layers of aluminum and nickel, which can be instantaneously activated to produce intense, highly localized heat for a variety of applications and industries, such as semiconductor sputtering materials, semiconductor assembly, aerospace, automotive, and electronics.According to Mackie, “Indium Corporation has a long history of innovative materials development for semiconductors, electronics assembly, solar assembly, thin-film, and thermal interface applications, amongst many others. Our increasing focus on nanotechnology reflects our desire to supply next-generation materials that meet our customers’ current and emerging process needs.”Indium Corporation’s global headquarters and several of its facilities are located in the heart of New York State’s Tech Valley. The company’s nanotechnology group works closely with the Marcy Nanocenter at SUNY Institute of Technology at Utica/Rome, the College of Nanoscience and Engineering at SUNY Albany, as well as with Clarkson and Cornell Universities.