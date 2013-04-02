© ermess dreamstime.com

Intersil goes to battle in China

Intersil Communications LLC has files a patent infringement suit in China.

Intersil Communications LLC, a subsidiary of Intersil Corporation, has filed suit against Shenzhen Victor Co., Ltd., Shenzhen Yingjiaxun Industry Co., Ltd., and Beijing Huifengchangxiang Trading Co., Ltd. in the Chinese Court for infringing patent No. ZL00126459.1.



Intersil is seeking damages and intends to vigorously enforce its right to halt the sales of certain uPI Semiconductor products. The Chinese Court has accepted and will adjudicate the case.