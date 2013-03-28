© alexander fediachov dreamstime.com

Non-magnetic chip resistors with ultra leach resistant terminals

International Manufacturing Services, Inc. (IMS) has introduced a new type or chip resistor terminal which are non-magnetic and ultra leach resistant.

The Ultra Leach Resistant (ULR) type terminals have been proven to maintain their integrity in the harshest solder environments, including high temperature and multiple reflows, withstanding up to 15 minutes at 260°C. The ULR metallization gives customers ultimate solder leach resistance without the need for ferro-resonant Nickel Barrier terminals. The leach resistance of ULR type terminals is far superior to Ni-Barrier at a lower cost than Copper Barrier components.



These rugged terminals are available in RoHS and lead content versions on resistor sizes 0402 to 6227, values 1Ω to 1TΩ and operating frequency to 40GHz. Chip resistors with ULR terminals are ideal for any application including, but not limited to, MRI Coils, NMR imaging and cryogenics.