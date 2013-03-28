© andrzej thiel dreamstime.com

Farnell element14 sign with Panasonic Semiconductor

Farnell element14, has announced that it has become an authorised distributor of Panasonic Semiconductor products.

Panasonic offers a range of Semiconductor products including Microcomputers, Image Pickup Devices, Application-Specific Standard Product IC's, Sensors, Transistors, Multi Chip Discrete Devices, Diodes, Opto Electronic Devices and Gallium Arsenide Devices.



Mike Buffham, Global Head of Product and Pricing, Premier Farnell said: “We have been working with Panasonic for 14 years and are delighted to be extending this working relationship. By initially stocking a range of Panasonic's Discretes, LEDs and ASSP we are making it easier for customers to do business with us.”