© lavitreiu-dreamstime.com

Cambridge Pixel targets Latin American

Cambridge Pixel, a British developer of radar processing and display solutions, is heading to Brazil in the search for new partners.

The company is heading for Brazil in search of companies (distributors, systems integrators and radar manufacturers) to partner with it and localise its open systems radar processing technology for the Latin American defence and security markets.



David Johnson, managing director, Cambridge Pixel, said: “Latin America is largely unchartered territory for Cambridge Pixel but we believe we can replicate the success we’ve had in Europe, North America and Asia.