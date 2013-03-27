© jakub-krechowicz-dreamstime.com

STMicroelectronics gets money for R&D

STMicroelectronics has signed a new EUR 350 million loan agreement with the European Investment Bank (EIB) to fund a new R&D facility.

This new facility supports ST's activities in R&D and innovation related to the design and realization of the next generation of technologies and electronic devices for applications in Power, MEMS, Microcontrollers, Advanced Analog and Healthcare. This includes the full cycle from technology R&D and product development to application solutions that include software development and systems integration. These activities are mainly carried out in ST's Italian sites of Agrate Brianza, Castelletto and Catania.



ST is supposed to repay the loan by 2022.