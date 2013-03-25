© alexandr malyshev dreamstime.com Components | March 25, 2013
Programmable digital Hall effect sensor
Melexis Technologies NV introduces a new programmable Digital Hall effect sensor with superior functionality and performance.
The MLX92232 features EEPROM memory allowing re- programmable magnetic switching thresholds including hysteresis. It can easily be programmed to meet any Hall effect Switch or Latch specification for direct replacement of previous generation or competitors Hall effect sensors. The MLX92232 can be used to replace many inventory SKUs resulting in leaner manufacturing processes, reduced quality conformance expenses and lower inventory carrying costs. A novel 32 bit unique ID code in each sensor gives lifetime traceability.
Constructed on a proprietary mixed signal CMOS process technology, the MLX92232 is the first customer field programmable sensor in this family of high accuracy devices. Each IC integrates a Hall sensor element with advanced offset cancellation mechanism, a voltage regulator and an open-drain output driver in industry standard 3 pin SIP and TSOT23 packages. The flexible programming capabilities use Melexis proven PTC (Programming Through the Connector) technology to enable end of production line calibration for finished sensor modules. This method allows compensation of mechanical assembly tolerances, material variations and magnet part to part variations. The industry benchmark programmable architecture enables high accuracy switching thresholds and an integrated factory programmed thermal compensation value. These features simplify manufacturing of precision, thermally stable sensor modules using low cost magnet materials while avoiding complex, expensive temperature testing.
Covering a wide operational voltage range (2.7V to 24V) and supporting an extensive operational temperature range (-40°C to +150°C), this AEC-Q100-qualified device is highly suited to use in demanding automotive and industrial settings. Output current limit, under-voltage lockout and thermal shutdown ensure its on-going reliability, while also lowering the overall bill of materials required. Among the MLX92232’s target applications are seat positioning systems, clutch position sensors and brake light sensors.
The MLX92232’s low voltage capability, differentiates it from other Hall effect switch solutions on the market, by allowing it to interface with microcontrollers and other digital ICs placed on supply lines at <3V. This maximizes its versatility and allows it to be incorporated into system designs that would not be possible for alternative solutions. The built-in reverse voltage protection feature means that there is no need for inclusion of a serial resistor or diode on the supply line, so that even remote sensors can be specified for low voltage operation down to 2.7V while still being reverse voltage tolerant.
