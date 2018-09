© anatoly abyshev dreamstime.com

Mouser partners up with Micrel

Mouser Electronics announces it is partnering with Micrel, a manufacturer of IC solutions, to offer Micrel’s semiconductors and solutions.

Micrel’s product portfolio includes high-performance analog, power, advanced mixed-signal, and radio frequency semiconductors. The company also produces high-speed communication, clock management, and LAN solutions for a variety of global markets and advanced applications.



“We are very excited to have the opportunity to offer Micrel’s world-class semiconductors to our customers, including their leadership LDO and Switcher product families. Our partnership with Micrel will benefit design engineering customers who require access to the newest Micrel products. In addition, the breadth of our in-stock portfolio will benefit customers from prototype to small production,” said Mike Scott, Mouser’s Vice President of Semiconductors.



“Mouser’s decades of experience as a trusted, authorized distributor of leading edge components for design engineers makes them an ideal partner for Micrel,” stated David Schwartz, Micrel’s Vice President of Worldwide Sales. “This agreement gives us the opportunity to expand Micrel’s customer base with Mouser’s best-in-class service and streamlined global logistics. We’re confident in Mouser’s capabilities to offer our customers early access and world class support to our industry-leading product portfolio.”