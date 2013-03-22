© heintje joseph lee dreamstime.com Components | March 22, 2013
TowerJazz and Avago expand strategic collaboration
TowerJazz announced an expanded strategic collaboration focusing on Avago’s next generation products using TowerJazz’s industry SiGe BiCMOS technology platform.
Continued collaboration shall enable Avago Fiber Optic Products Division (FOPD) to achieve the stringent technical specifications and meet cost and performance requirements for optical networking markets while helping TowerJazz to define and develop its next-generation process technologies.
The technology collaboration between TowerJazz and Avago FOPD has resulted in Avago’s recent launch of the Gen4SR product, a 10Gbps small form factor pluggable optical transceiver (SFP) for short reach applications. By collaborating with TowerJazz, Avago has unlimited access to TowerJazz’s optimized SiGe BiCMOS technology based on both the SBC18H2 process with transistor speeds of 200GHz and H3 process with transistor speeds of 280GHz together with mixed-signal CMOS.
“TowerJazz’s advanced technology enables Avago Technologies to define and develop a plethora of new products, increasing our market share with existing and new customers. Avago’s 10Gbps SFP+ chipset is the first product released deploying TowerJazz’s technology. Our collaboration with TowerJazz using their high performance SiGe BICMOS will enable us to develop the highest performance and the lowest power ICs for Avago’s next generation optical transceivers beyond 10Gbps,” said Dr. Faouzi Chaahoub, Senior Director of R&D, IC Engineering Fiber Optic Products Division (FOPD) Avago Technologies.
“We are fortunate to have a technology partner such as Avago FOPD who continually pushes the technology envelope and drives TowerJazz to excellence,” said Marco Racanelli, Senior Vice President & General Manager of RF/High Performance Analog Business Unit. “Our high performance SiGe is uniquely positioned in the fiber optic space where we offer customers the highest speed, lowest power consumption and lowest noise SiGe transistors integrated in analog-friendly 0.18um and 0.13um nodes.”
