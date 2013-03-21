© eskymaks dreamstime.com

Toshiba's amped CMOS sensor

Toshiba Electronics Europe (TEE) has expanded its range of CMOS image sensors with a full HD device for the security/surveillance and automotive markets.

The TCM5117PL 1080p device offers >100dB high dynamic range (HDR), a frame rate of 60fps (at 1080p), and colour noise reduction (CNR) technology for better colour reproduction in low-light conditions.



Toshiba’s new sensor is provided in a 1/3-inch optical format and provides high-resolution picture quality when moving from low-to-bright light conditions and vice versa. A single-frame, HDR implementation improves the capture of fast-moving objects when compared to multiframe systems. With frame rates at 30fps for conventional multi-frame systems, the single-frame approach at 60fps promotes faster, less blurry and higher quality images – especially in high-contrast light conditions.



The TCM5117PL is designed to deliver long-term, 24 hours-per-day use at up to 105°C and operates with a single 3.3±0.3V power supply. RAW10 and RAW12 data formats are supported and several output formats including CSI-2, S-LVDS and parallel are provided.