RFMD closing in the UK

RF Micro Devices (RFMD), in Newton Aycliffe, UK, will close up shop and move the production to the US.

The company employs roughly 200 workers at the plant and will start to phase down its production over the next 12 months – and transfer the production to North Carolina. With the move the company is looking to save USD 19,6 million a year, according to a report in the Darlington & Stockton Times.



The company have previously stated that it is actively seeking a buyer for the Newton Aycliffe facility. And that the plant would close if a buyer could be found.