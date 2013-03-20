© dimitry romanchuck dreamstime.com

Digi-Key adds Califia Lighting

Digi-Key announced the addition of Califia Lighting, a Bivar company, to its product line.

“Califia offers customers the ability to purchase ‘plug-and-play’ modules to have their applications running within moments to evaluate the product,” said Mark Zack, Digi-Key’s Vice President of Global Semiconductor Product. “The low-profile, easy-to-use products offered by Califia will help our customers get to market faster while implementing energy-efficient LED lighting technologies.”



“Califia Lighting is pleased to partner with Digi-Key in providing UL rated low-profile LED lighting products to assist OEM customers,” said Michael Finn, Califia Lighting’s Vice President of Sales & Marketing. “Digi-Key’s global service and support will expand our online resources, making it easier to add light in all sizes of enclosures and cabinets, equipment, racks, and workstation applications.”