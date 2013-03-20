© beisea dreamstime.com

Xilinx extends Zynq-7000 All Programmable SoC family

Xilinx unveiled its new Zynq-7100 All Programmable SoCs, the latest addition to its Zynq-7000 family.

“Our new Zynq-7100 device sets a new industry benchmark with greater than twice the signal processing capability of the most advanced All Programmable SoC available to date and is set to accelerate Zynq’s already rapid replacement of ASIC & ASSPs in high performance signal processing applications,” said Lawrence Getman, vice president of processing platforms at Xilinx. “The Zynq-7100 device is the latest example of our commitment to staying a generation ahead and to meeting the needs of OEMs, which are racing to build new equipment to enable smarter networks and other smarter systems that increasingly rely on intelligence for greater efficiency, improved reliability and increased total system performance.”