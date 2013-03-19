© beisea dreamstime.com Components | March 19, 2013
Spansion and XMC partner
Spansion and XMC Semiconductor entered a 32nm Flash Memory partnership.
Spansion and XMC, China's fastest growing 300mm semiconductor foundry, expanded their partnership, to develop and manufacture Spansion 32nm NOR Flash memory. The agreement expands XMC's current 300mm manufacturing of Spansion's proprietary 65nm and 45nm Flash memory technology.
Demand for Flash memory from embedded applications continues to rise as devices become more interconnected and applications are increasingly more feature-rich with enhanced graphics and immersive user interfaces. Continued investment in Flash memory technology is critical as these connected devices demand higher densities, fast read performance, and Spansion-grade quality to ensure consistent operation.
"XMC has proven to be a strong partner for Spansion and is a critical component of our manufacturing strategy. The agreement with XMC will help Spansion meet the industry's growing demand for advanced Flash memory solutions across a range of embedded applications," said John Kispert, president and CEO of Spansion. "The combination of our leading edge 32nm technology and their manufacturing expertise will deliver innovative and high-quality products that will drive differentiation for our embedded customers."
The Spansion and XMC collaboration began in 2008. XMC foundry services, along with Spansion's flagship manufacturing facility in Austin, Texas, are central to Spansion's fab lite manufacturing strategy. Spansion utilizes world-class flash memory fabs from both existing internal facilities as well as foundry partnerships to create a flexible, cost-efficient manufacturing network.
"Spansion's Flash memory is at the heart of many of the world's electronics systems. It is a privilege to have them as a partner to drive the technology to smaller process geometries," said Simon Yang, CEO of XMC. "The partnership is a good combination of our manufacturing prowess and their proven leading edge flash memory products."
In 1998, Spansion started development of MirrorBit charge trapping technology to provide a scalable alternative to floating-gate technology. With Spansion's successful development of 32nm technology, MirrorBit technology has scaled seven generations.
Parallel and serial NOR products based on Spansion 32nm MirrorBit Charge Trap Technology from XMC will be launched in 2015. Spansion recently introduced the industry's first 8 Gb NOR Flash memory using 45nm technology. Additional 45nm NOR Flash memory products will be available throughout 2013 and beyond.
Demand for Flash memory from embedded applications continues to rise as devices become more interconnected and applications are increasingly more feature-rich with enhanced graphics and immersive user interfaces. Continued investment in Flash memory technology is critical as these connected devices demand higher densities, fast read performance, and Spansion-grade quality to ensure consistent operation.
"XMC has proven to be a strong partner for Spansion and is a critical component of our manufacturing strategy. The agreement with XMC will help Spansion meet the industry's growing demand for advanced Flash memory solutions across a range of embedded applications," said John Kispert, president and CEO of Spansion. "The combination of our leading edge 32nm technology and their manufacturing expertise will deliver innovative and high-quality products that will drive differentiation for our embedded customers."
The Spansion and XMC collaboration began in 2008. XMC foundry services, along with Spansion's flagship manufacturing facility in Austin, Texas, are central to Spansion's fab lite manufacturing strategy. Spansion utilizes world-class flash memory fabs from both existing internal facilities as well as foundry partnerships to create a flexible, cost-efficient manufacturing network.
"Spansion's Flash memory is at the heart of many of the world's electronics systems. It is a privilege to have them as a partner to drive the technology to smaller process geometries," said Simon Yang, CEO of XMC. "The partnership is a good combination of our manufacturing prowess and their proven leading edge flash memory products."
In 1998, Spansion started development of MirrorBit charge trapping technology to provide a scalable alternative to floating-gate technology. With Spansion's successful development of 32nm technology, MirrorBit technology has scaled seven generations.
Parallel and serial NOR products based on Spansion 32nm MirrorBit Charge Trap Technology from XMC will be launched in 2015. Spansion recently introduced the industry's first 8 Gb NOR Flash memory using 45nm technology. Additional 45nm NOR Flash memory products will be available throughout 2013 and beyond.
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Fingerprint files lawsuit agains Chinese competitor Fingerprints says that it has filed a complaint with the Beijing Intellectual Property Court...
It's official - Renesas to acquire IDT for $6.7 billion The Japanese manufacturer is looking to grow with the acquisition of the analog...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments