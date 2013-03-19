© ermess dreamstime.com

Thinfilm enters Commercial Agreement

Thinfilm enters Commercial Agreement for Printed Integrated System. First order for Smart Label for delivery in Q1 2014.

Thin Film Electronics ASA announced today the first commercial order for a Smart Label(TM) system. Thinfilm's customer is an international manufacturer of high-value labels.



In December 2012, Thinfilm demonstrated the first integrated printed system: a proof-of-concept label for temperature monitoring of perishable goods. This order extends the use of Thinfilm integrated printed systems to new applications.



Under the terms of the Agreement, Thinfilm will receive technology access fees and expects to deliver the ordered devices in Q1 2014.