FPC awarded mobile phone design win

Fingerprint Cards’ swipe sensor technology has won its first mobile phone design win (DW) from a mobile phone manufacturer in a third Asian market.

This DW is for a smartphone on a Qualcomm platform that is scheduled to be launched in the second half of 2013. FPC expect additional phone models featuring FPC’s swipe sensor technology to be launched by the same customer during 2013 and 2014. Due to the prevailing competitive situation, the mobile phone manufacturer wants to remain anonymous until further notice.



Johan Carlström, President and Chief Executive Officer of FPC, comments: “We are delighted to announce this first major DW in this strategically important market. Due to our world-leading capacitive fingerprint technology, image quality and power consumption, FPC is now established as the leading alternative for fingerprint sensors in smartphones and tablets. We expect a number of additional design wins in this country as well as in other parts of Asia during the months ahead.”