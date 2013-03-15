© otnaydur-dreamstime.com

FPC’s swipe sensor chosen by Chinese phone manufacturer

Fingerprint Cards’ FPC1080A swipe sensor has been selected by one of China’s mobile phone manufacturers that has access to a well-known European mobile brand.

The Chinese smartphone supplier that has chosen the FPC 1080A is starting an Android Smartphone project this month and expects to release the first mobile phone models in the second half of 2013, both in China and internationally. Due to the prevailing competitive situation, the mobile phone player wants to remain anonymous until further notice.



Johan Carlström, President and Chief Executive Officer of FPC, comments: “China is the world’s largest market for smartphones, with a forecast sales volume of 430 million units in 2013. Chinese brands already account for a market share of more than 50%. This porting on the popular MediaTek Android Smartphone platform facilitates additional design wins on the same platform in China. Due to our world-leading capacitive fingerprint technology, image quality and power consumption, FPC is now established as the leading alternative for fingerprint sensors in smartphones and tablets. We expect a number of additional design wins in the booming China market during the months ahead.”