© blacksnake dreamstime.com Components | March 15, 2013
Infineon introduces 650V Rapid 1 and Rapid 2 families
Today at the Applied Power Electronics Conference & Exposition (APEC) 2013, Infineon Technologies AG introduced the highly efficient, fast recovery 650V Rapid 1 and Rapid 2 silicon diode families.
Combining Infineon’s ultrathin wafer manufacturing expertise for a low loss vertical structure plus unique cell design, the Rapid diodes provide outstanding performance.
The new Rapid diode families complement Infineon’s existing high power 600V and 650V diode portfolio by filling the gap between silicon carbide (SiC) diodes and emitter-controlled diodes to address the ultrafast and hyperfast power silicon diode markets.
Delivering highest efficiency, low electromagnetic interference (EMI), ultrafast reverse recovery time and increased system reliability at a very attractive price-performance ratio, the new devices are targeted for use in high efficiency applications with switching frequencies between 18 kHz and 100 kHz.
”The new Rapid ultrafast and hyperfast diodes provide outstanding efficiency, reliability based on Infineon’s renowned quality, and an ideal cost-performance balance,” says Roland Stele, Marketing Director IGBT Power Discretes at Infineon Technologies. ”Optimised to work in harmony with our CoolMOS MOSFET and TRENCHSTOP™ 5 IGBT devices, the Rapid diodes represent a further step towards offering our customers a full system solution.”
Rapid 1 with optimized V F
The Infineon Rapid 1 diode family has a 1.35V temperature-stable forward voltage (VF) to ensure lowest conduction losses and provide a soft recovery to keep EMI emissions to a minimum. The devices are perfectly suited for Power Factor Correction (PFC) topologies, typically found in major home appliances, like air conditioners and washing machines, as well as boost stages in photovoltaic inverters, which are switching between 18 kHz and 40 kHz.
Rapid 2 with optimized Q rr and t rr
The Rapid 2 diode family is designed for applications switching between 40 kHz and 100 kHz. It offers both low reverse recovery charge (Q rr) and reverse recovery time (t rr). This minimizes reverse conduction effects attributed to power switch turn-on losses and thus provides maximum efficiency.
Rapid 2 is targeted at PFC stages found in servers, telecom rectifiers, TV and laptop power adapters, and welding machines. Here the Rapid 2 diode shows excellent compatibility with Infineon`s CoolMOS MOSFETs and high speed IGBTs (Insulated Gate Bipolar Transistor) such as the TRENCHSTOP 5.
Availability
Engineering samples are available now. Qualification samples for Rapid 1 and Rapid 2 diodes will be available in April 2013. Mass production will start in May 2013.
The new Rapid diode families complement Infineon’s existing high power 600V and 650V diode portfolio by filling the gap between silicon carbide (SiC) diodes and emitter-controlled diodes to address the ultrafast and hyperfast power silicon diode markets.
Delivering highest efficiency, low electromagnetic interference (EMI), ultrafast reverse recovery time and increased system reliability at a very attractive price-performance ratio, the new devices are targeted for use in high efficiency applications with switching frequencies between 18 kHz and 100 kHz.
”The new Rapid ultrafast and hyperfast diodes provide outstanding efficiency, reliability based on Infineon’s renowned quality, and an ideal cost-performance balance,” says Roland Stele, Marketing Director IGBT Power Discretes at Infineon Technologies. ”Optimised to work in harmony with our CoolMOS MOSFET and TRENCHSTOP™ 5 IGBT devices, the Rapid diodes represent a further step towards offering our customers a full system solution.”
Rapid 1 with optimized V F
The Infineon Rapid 1 diode family has a 1.35V temperature-stable forward voltage (VF) to ensure lowest conduction losses and provide a soft recovery to keep EMI emissions to a minimum. The devices are perfectly suited for Power Factor Correction (PFC) topologies, typically found in major home appliances, like air conditioners and washing machines, as well as boost stages in photovoltaic inverters, which are switching between 18 kHz and 40 kHz.
Rapid 2 with optimized Q rr and t rr
The Rapid 2 diode family is designed for applications switching between 40 kHz and 100 kHz. It offers both low reverse recovery charge (Q rr) and reverse recovery time (t rr). This minimizes reverse conduction effects attributed to power switch turn-on losses and thus provides maximum efficiency.
Rapid 2 is targeted at PFC stages found in servers, telecom rectifiers, TV and laptop power adapters, and welding machines. Here the Rapid 2 diode shows excellent compatibility with Infineon`s CoolMOS MOSFETs and high speed IGBTs (Insulated Gate Bipolar Transistor) such as the TRENCHSTOP 5.
Availability
Engineering samples are available now. Qualification samples for Rapid 1 and Rapid 2 diodes will be available in April 2013. Mass production will start in May 2013.
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Fingerprint files lawsuit agains Chinese competitor Fingerprints says that it has filed a complaint with the Beijing Intellectual Property Court...
It's official - Renesas to acquire IDT for $6.7 billion The Japanese manufacturer is looking to grow with the acquisition of the analog...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments