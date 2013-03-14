© kornwa dreamstime.com Components | March 14, 2013
A triple 2Amp-per-output synchronous buck regulator
Micrel introduced the MIC23450 and MIC23451, two triple-output, high-efficiency synchronous buck regulators designed with Micrel's HyperLight Load technology.
The MIC23450 delivers two Amps per output and the MIC23451 provides one Amp per output. Both regulators operate at 3MHz in PWM mode which allows the use of tiny, low-cost capacitors and inductors thereby creating one of the smallest, simplest to use triple-buck regulators in the industry. Users may program each of the three outputs independently to operate from 1.0V to 3.3Vusing external resistors.
The MIC23450 /51 support an input voltage range of 2.7V to 5.5V making them both ideal for Li-ion/polymer or alkaline/NiCad/NiMH applications, as well as point-of -load (POL) DC-to-DC conversions; an area where maximizing power density and efficiency is paramount. The MIC23450 is currently available in volume with pricing starting at $1.28 for 1K quantities. The MIC23451 pricing starts at $1.32 for the same quantities.
"The MIC23450 and the MIC23451 both provide superior light-load efficiency which allows system designers to reduce the amount of power consumed during light-load conditions. This is an important requirement for battery powered applications," noted Brian Hedayati, vice president of marketing for high-performance Linear and Power Solutions at Micrel. "Benefiting from Micrel's Hyperlight Load architecture, design engineers can now use a wide range of inductors and capacitors and be assured of stable operation without the need for any external compensation. In addition, the MIC23451 utilizes Micrel's cutting-edge, copper-pillar package technology that significantly reduces size while enhancing thermal and electrical performance."
The MIC23450 is offered in a thermally-enhanced 32-pin 5mm x 5mm thin MLF package and the MIC23451 is offered in small 26-pin 4mm x 4mm MLF option. The MIC23450 /51 offer very low quiescent current (23µA/channel) and achieve as high as 81 percent efficiency at load current as low as 1mA with peak efficiency over 93 percent. In addition, the ICs offer three Power Good (PG) output indicators and enable inputs for power sequencing. The solutions all operate at -40C to +125C-degrees junction temperature range.
The MIC23450 /51 support an input voltage range of 2.7V to 5.5V making them both ideal for Li-ion/polymer or alkaline/NiCad/NiMH applications, as well as point-of -load (POL) DC-to-DC conversions; an area where maximizing power density and efficiency is paramount. The MIC23450 is currently available in volume with pricing starting at $1.28 for 1K quantities. The MIC23451 pricing starts at $1.32 for the same quantities.
"The MIC23450 and the MIC23451 both provide superior light-load efficiency which allows system designers to reduce the amount of power consumed during light-load conditions. This is an important requirement for battery powered applications," noted Brian Hedayati, vice president of marketing for high-performance Linear and Power Solutions at Micrel. "Benefiting from Micrel's Hyperlight Load architecture, design engineers can now use a wide range of inductors and capacitors and be assured of stable operation without the need for any external compensation. In addition, the MIC23451 utilizes Micrel's cutting-edge, copper-pillar package technology that significantly reduces size while enhancing thermal and electrical performance."
The MIC23450 is offered in a thermally-enhanced 32-pin 5mm x 5mm thin MLF package and the MIC23451 is offered in small 26-pin 4mm x 4mm MLF option. The MIC23450 /51 offer very low quiescent current (23µA/channel) and achieve as high as 81 percent efficiency at load current as low as 1mA with peak efficiency over 93 percent. In addition, the ICs offer three Power Good (PG) output indicators and enable inputs for power sequencing. The solutions all operate at -40C to +125C-degrees junction temperature range.
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Fingerprint files lawsuit agains Chinese competitor Fingerprints says that it has filed a complaint with the Beijing Intellectual Property Court...
It's official - Renesas to acquire IDT for $6.7 billion The Japanese manufacturer is looking to grow with the acquisition of the analog...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments