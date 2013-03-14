© kornwa dreamstime.com

A triple 2Amp-per-output synchronous buck regulator

Micrel introduced the MIC23450 and MIC23451, two triple-output, high-efficiency synchronous buck regulators designed with Micrel's HyperLight Load technology.

The MIC23450 delivers two Amps per output and the MIC23451 provides one Amp per output. Both regulators operate at 3MHz in PWM mode which allows the use of tiny, low-cost capacitors and inductors thereby creating one of the smallest, simplest to use triple-buck regulators in the industry. Users may program each of the three outputs independently to operate from 1.0V to 3.3Vusing external resistors.



The MIC23450 /51 support an input voltage range of 2.7V to 5.5V making them both ideal for Li-ion/polymer or alkaline/NiCad/NiMH applications, as well as point-of -load (POL) DC-to-DC conversions; an area where maximizing power density and efficiency is paramount. The MIC23450 is currently available in volume with pricing starting at $1.28 for 1K quantities. The MIC23451 pricing starts at $1.32 for the same quantities.



"The MIC23450 and the MIC23451 both provide superior light-load efficiency which allows system designers to reduce the amount of power consumed during light-load conditions. This is an important requirement for battery powered applications," noted Brian Hedayati, vice president of marketing for high-performance Linear and Power Solutions at Micrel. "Benefiting from Micrel's Hyperlight Load architecture, design engineers can now use a wide range of inductors and capacitors and be assured of stable operation without the need for any external compensation. In addition, the MIC23451 utilizes Micrel's cutting-edge, copper-pillar package technology that significantly reduces size while enhancing thermal and electrical performance."



The MIC23450 is offered in a thermally-enhanced 32-pin 5mm x 5mm thin MLF package and the MIC23451 is offered in small 26-pin 4mm x 4mm MLF option. The MIC23450 /51 offer very low quiescent current (23µA/channel) and achieve as high as 81 percent efficiency at load current as low as 1mA with peak efficiency over 93 percent. In addition, the ICs offer three Power Good (PG) output indicators and enable inputs for power sequencing. The solutions all operate at -40C to +125C-degrees junction temperature range.