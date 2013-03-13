© yuri-arcurs-dreamstime.com

Altis team up with IBM Micro

Altis Semiconductor, a global speciality foundry based in France, announces today the finalization of a foundry agreement with IBM Microelectronics.

Under the terms of this agreement, Altis will be the foundry partner for the IBM 180nm SOI technology. Altis will deliver high volume products starting Q2 2013 and will secure capacity increase for 2014 and beyond to address the IBM forecasted demand.



Altis has a long term relationship with IBM Microelectronics and has produced many product families for IBM over the past decades. This foundry agreement addresses the next generation of consumer products, including as an example, the RF/SOI chipset.



“We are extremely pleased to expand our strategic relationship with IBM Microelectronics,” said Jean-Paul Beisson, CEO of Altis.



"It is another proof that Altis is able to provide a competitive solution to worldwide leading customers like IBM and we look forward to this continued collaboration with IBM for many years to come," said Yazid Sabeg, Chairman of Altis.