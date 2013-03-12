© olgalis dreamstime.com

STMicro requests ITC investigation of InvenSense

STMicroelectronics' U.S. subsidiary, STMicroelectronics, Inc., has filed a complaint with the United States International Trade Commission (ITC).

The complaint requests that the ITC initiate an investigation into the alleged infringement of five ST patents covering all of InvenSense, Inc.'s MEMS device offerings, as well as products from two of InvenSense's customers, Black and Decker, Inc. and Roku, Inc. ST has requested that the ITC issue an order excluding InvenSense's infringing gyroscopes and accelerometers, as well its customers' products that include those InvenSense devices, from importation into the United States.



This is the second patent lawsuit that ST has brought against InvenSense. In May 2012, ST filed a patent infringement lawsuit against InvenSense in the Northern District of California, alleging infringement of nine ST patents and seeking injunctive relief and monetary damages. Rather than litigating ST's claims before the court, InvenSense used the delaying tactic of filing requests for ex parte reexamination of ST's patents with the United Stated Patent and Trademark Office ("USPTO"), even though historically over 89% of reexamined patents are confirmed upon ex parte reexamination.



On February 27th, 2013, the district court granted InvenSense's request for a stay of proceedings pending the USPTO's reexamination. ST is confident in the validity of its patents and is eager to resume the district court proceedings at the earliest opportunity.



"While we welcome fair competition, ST cannot tolerate continued infringement of our strong and unique patent portfolio, which is the result of more than 15 years of intensive R&D efforts and substantial investment, to bring competitive and innovative solutions to customers worldwide," said Bob Krysiak, President and Chief Executive Officer of STMicroelectronics, Inc.