Low VCEsat Double transistors in 2mm x 2mm leadless package

NXP Semiconductors N.V. introduced - what it claims to be - the industry’s first double transistors with low saturation voltage in a 2-mm x 2-mm DFN (discrete flat no-leads) package.

The 15 new types are available immediately in a leadless, low-profile DFN2020-6 (SOT1118) package, with collector voltages (VCEO) of 30, 60 and 120 V (PBSS4112PAN).



These ultra-small double transistors with collector current (IC) capabilities of up to 2 A can handle peak currents of up to 3 A. At the same time, they are highly efficient with an ultra-low saturation voltage down to 60 mV (PBSS4230PANP), which contributes to lower power consumption and longer battery life for mobile applications.



The new double transistors in DFN2020-6 are ideally suited for load and power switches; power management and charging circuits in portable applications such as smartphones and tablets; backlight units; and other space-constrained applications. All new low VCEsat double transistors from NXP in DFN2020 are automotive-qualified according to AEC-Q101.



Eight times smaller than a standard SO8 package, DFN2020-6 offers excellent thermal power capability (Ptot = 1 W). Only 0.6 mm high, the DFN package with heat sink can therefore replace many larger transistor packages such as SO8 or SOT457.



The new DFN2020 types enhance NXP’s low VCEsat transistor portfolio, which now includes 36 double transistors in leadless and standard SMD packages, as well as a range of more than 250 single types up to 500 V and up to 7 A.