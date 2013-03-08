© baloncici dreamstime.com

Atmel acquires IDT’s smart metering product line

Atmel Corporation announces that it has completed the acquisition of Integrated Device Technology’s smart metering IC product lines and technologies.

The acquisition includes IDT’s Metrology Analog Front End (AFE) and System-On-Chip (SoC) devices for single- and poly-phase energy meters. Atmel’s smart metering portfolio includes the world's first single-chip power line communications (PLC)-based solution targeting the rapidly growing PRIME smart metering market.



"Smart energy is a key focus for Atmel and we are delighted that we have been able to expand our smart energy solutions portfolio with this acquisition," stated Steve Laub, President and CEO, Atmel Corporation. "By offering a broader, more integrated product portfolio, existing IDT and Atmel customers now have access to a more complete and compelling suite of smart energy solutions that will enable a wider range of applications."